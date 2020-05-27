HALIFAX -- Two women have been arrested in New Brunswick after police seized dozens of firearms and drugs in connection with an ongoing investigation.

On May 19, RCMP responded to a report of two vehicles on fire in a driveway of a home on Route 635. Police believe the fires were deliberately set.

After investigating the car fires, police executed a search warrant at the home on the property the next day.

During the search, police seized more than 185 items, including 31 long guns and 22 handguns, 24 of which were either prohibited and/or restricted.

In a news release on Wednesday, police say many of the firearms seized were loaded, and some had serial numbers removed.

Police also seized more than three kilograms of what is believed to be cocaine, and nearly 5.5 kilograms of what police believe to be crystal methamphetamine. Quantities of ammunition and Canadian currency were also seized from the home.

(Photo Courtesy: RCMP)

"This is a large quantity of dangerous drugs and firearms that have been safely removed from our communities," said RCMP Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh.

"This is an ongoing investigation and police are encouraging anyone with information that could assist investigators to contact police or Crime Stoppers."

Following the search of the home, a warrant was issued for the arrest of 27-year-old Monique Boyer for possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, without a licence or registration.

Boyer was arrested Monday night and appeared in Fredericton provincial court by phone on Tuesday. She was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Friday for a bail hearing.

A 41-year-old woman was also arrested in connection with the investigation. She was later released on an undertaking. Her name was not released by police.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.