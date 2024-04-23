Two youths charged following assault in Lower Sackville: N.S. RCMP

Two youths are facing charges after an alleged assault in Lower Sackville, N.S., Monday.

RCMP and EHS responded to a park on Metropolitan Avenue around noon, after a report of an incident involving a weapon.

According to police, officers learned a male youth was approached by two other male youths, threatened with a knife and assaulted with a sensory irritant.

“Information and evidence quickly gathered from witnesses at the scene led RCMP officers to a nearby transit bus shelter, on Glendale Dr. near Metropolitan Ave., where they located and safely arrested the two youths involved in the assault,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in a news release.

“During a search, officers located and seized a knife and a cannister of sensory irritant.”

Police say the youth suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene by EHS.

According to the release, nearby Leslie Thomas Junior High School was placed on hold and secure as a precaution.

Both youths, who are from Halifax, have been charged with:

assault with a weapon

uttering threats

possession for a weapon for a dangerous purpose

One of the two youths was additionally charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited device.

Both youths were held in custody and will appear in Halifax Youth Justice Court Tuesday.

