Union representing Pete’s Frootique workers in Halifax releases details of new collective agreement

Details from a new collective agreement between the Sobeys-owned Pete’s Frootique in Halifax and its workers have been released.

On Friday, the workers, who had been on strike since November 2023, agreed to a three-year deal that expires at the end of 2026.

According to a news release from SEIU Local 2, the collective agreement includes provisions such as:

just cause protection

seniority protections

paid sick days

“We’re happy to get our first collective agreement,” said Nicholle Savoie, who has worked at Pete’s Frootique for over four years.

“It was a tough fight — we were on strike for seven weeks — we felt it was important to take a stand.”

The union says employees who are not on probation will receive an increase in pay in 2024, with wages ranging from $15.45 to $19.57 an hour. As of April, most employees who were on strike will make $15.60, with some making $16.15, $16.75 or more.

The almost 50 employees who were on probation during the strike will also see an increase in pay. Those employees will go up a wage level and are no longer considered on probation.

Part-time and full-time workers will also receive a lump sum of $100 and $250, respectively.

“We were all at minimum wage,” said Tyson Boyd, who has worked in the floral department for four years.

“Now we will be seeing yearly wage increases, including one when we return to work and another in April.”

The union says the agreement includes a provision to protect the relativity of wages closest to minimum wage.

“If the minimum wage eclipses the probationary rate — the first three wage levels will see relative increases,” reads the release.

Pete’s Frootique originally joined the SEIU Local 2 union a year-and-a-half ago to argue for a fair living wage. The workers went on strike on Nov. 18, 2023, when a conciliator declared negotiations during Oct. 30, 2023 meetings with Sobeys were at an impasse.

“Considerations must always be given to a fair package that is consistent with the market, considers the long-term viability of our stores, and ensures we can continue to provide an excellent experience for our customers,” Sobeys told CTV News in an emailed statement Friday.

