Unique basketball tournament returns to Halifax

A unique basketball tournament made its return to Halifax over the weekend.

Unlike many tournaments where you see players face each other in a one-on-one or team setting, the Full Court 21 Canada tournament is a free-for-all game.

“The world’s most unique basketball tournament,” said the tournaments operations director, Will Strickland in an interview with CTV’s Crystal Garrett on Friday.

“This is the world’s only application of one-on-five basketball.”

Taking place at the Halifax Grammar school on Saturday, dozens of people showed up to the event to see who would be crowned as winner.

The top player of this year’s tournament also gets a chance to compete in the finals.

“You win not only prizes, but we fly you to New York City to play in the All-World Finals on August 20 this year,” said Strickland.

This year’s winner is the now three-time champion of the Halifax tournament, Reese Zorogole.

Being at the top of the tournament for the past two years, Zorogole had no intentions of stopping.

“I’m coming out this year to try and defend my championship,” he said in an interview Friday.

Zorogole also had tips for those new to the tournament.

“You have to have your cardio up, have to have your skills up, and just have to be a dog,” he added.

Strickland said he’d always be happy about the support he sees when the tournament comes to Halifax.

“We’re just so happy to be back in Halifax. Shout out to my people at 902 Hoops, they’re our partners out here as well as Steele Hyundai who laced us with a beautiful vehicle,” said Strickland.

“We have great community partners. I don’t live in Halifax, but I’m a part of the community. We didn’t come here to have a party and leave red solo cups on your lawn, we really want to be a part of it and that’s why we have community partners.”

With files from CTV's Crystal Garrett.

