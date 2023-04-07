University of Prince Edward Island, faculty union set to begin mediation Saturday amid strike

Faculty members and supporters walk the picket line in Charlottetown as a UPEI faculty strike enters its second week. (Jack Morse/CTV) Faculty members and supporters walk the picket line in Charlottetown as a UPEI faculty strike enters its second week. (Jack Morse/CTV)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

  • Bodies of missing men located near Hepworth, OPP say

    NEW I On Monday, the grim discovery of two bodies was made in South Bruce Peninsula. Following a harrowing search, police confirmed on Friday the identities of the deceased are that of two men, Keith Campbell and Justin Yeo, who went missing near Hepworth, Ont. in late January.

    The scene of a death investigation near Hepworth on April 3, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

  • Hundreds of dogs hunt Easter eggs for charity

    Dogs raced to find hundreds of eggs Good Friday as part of a fundraiser for service dogs. The event, at the Plunkett Estate just west of London, Ont., was over soon after it began as at least 100 dogs and their human families raced to find plastic Easter eggs.

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island