UPEI and faculty agree to resume bargaining; strike continues

The University of Prince Edward Island and its faculty have agreed to go back to the bargaining table.

Premier Dennis King called for both sides to return to negotiations, in an interview with CTV Tuesday night.

“Legislating them back to work is a last resort. I wouldn't want to have to do that, but we'll see how things go,” said King. “I'm working hard to encourage them to get back to the table together."

Wednesday, he offered mediation to the UPEI Faculty Association (UPEIFA) and the school’s administration. Both parties accepted.

The UPEIFA has been on strike since March 20, calling for pay equity for contract academics, recovery of lost wages and protection against future inflation, among other things.

But the mediation doesn’t mean students are going back to class. The negotiation team for the faculty said they will remain on strike until there's an agreement.

Margot Rejskind, the UPEIFA’s chief negotiator, says she’s hopeful both sides will get together over the weekend.

"We'll have a few late nights, and we'll be able to say that we'll be able to return to work next week,” said Rejskind in an interview with CTV News. “That would be ideal, but of course, a lot depends on people other than me."

The sides need to agree on a mediator, though both have expressed interest in having the same mediator who was involved in earlier negotiations.

Most students were relieved to hear the news.

“This is great because it's a step in the right direction,” said Adam MacKenzie, president of the UPEI Student Union. “Hopefully, it means we'll be able to get back to class."

In the meantime, at the urging of the students' union, UPEI has announced students will get money back for class disruptions caused by the strike. There aren’t yet details on how much students will receive.

Officials say that won’t able to be decided until the strike ends.

Classes are set to end for the semester Tuesday and it isn’t clear how the strike may impact exams. Changes to the academic calendar must be made by the university senate, which cannot meet because many of its members are striking faculty.