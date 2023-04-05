UPEI and faculty agree to resume bargaining; strike continues

Faculty members at the University of Prince Edward Island walked off the job Monday, March 20, 2023, after a strike deadline passed in an ongoing dispute with the university over a new collective agreement. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brian McInnis) Faculty members at the University of Prince Edward Island walked off the job Monday, March 20, 2023, after a strike deadline passed in an ongoing dispute with the university over a new collective agreement. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brian McInnis)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Former PM Mulroney recovering from prostate cancer: sources

Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney is recovering from prostate cancer, sources close to him have confirmed to CTV News. Mulroney, 84, received medical treatment in Montreal last fall, but is now feeling almost completely recovered and doing well.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island