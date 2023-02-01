Vacant home in Moncton significantly damaged by fire; 5th fire in city this week

Another fire has caused significant damage to a home in Moncton, N.B., this week.

The most recent fire happened on Melville Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday, about a block away from a home that was on fire on Waverley Avenue Tuesday morning.

There have been five structure fires in the city so far this week.

Once on scene Tuesday night, emergency crews found part of the home engulfed in fire.

The Moncton Fire Department says the home was vacant, partially boarded up, and did not have any power.

No one was inside when crews arrived and no injuries have been reported.

Moncton Fire north end Platoon Chief Brian McDonald says it’s believed the fire started in the garage, before spreading and causing significant damage to the home.

Crews were on scene for about three hours.

Moncton Fire and Codiac RCMP are investigating the cause of the fire.