HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The case is in the province's Bathurst region (Zone 6) and involves an individual in their 40s. Public health says the case is related to travel.

Six previously reported infections in New Brunswick are now considered recovered, with the total number of active cases dropping to 33.

VACCINE UPDATE

Health officials in New Brunswick said Saturday vaccinations continue to rise by "record-breaking rates" with more than 76,000 doses administered over the past week.

"This is the highest seven-day rolling average since the vaccination campaign began," says a news release.

The province hit a milestone on Thursday, with more than 13,000-second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered that day.

New Brunswick's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Saturday, 725,042 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Brunswick. The province says 77.2 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose, with 27.4 per cent now fully vaccinated.

New Brunswick hopes to reach the green level of their Path to Green on August 2 where all restrictions will be lifted. However, in order to meet that goal, at least 75 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers must be fully vaccinated.

Eligible New Brunswickers can book a second-dose vaccine appointment if at least 28 days have passed since their first dose.

To receive their second dose, New Brunswickers are asked to bring a signed consent form, their Medicare card and a copy of the record of immunization provided after receiving their first dose.

Appointments for people who have not yet received their first dose continue to be available to all New Brunswickers aged 12 and older at regional health authority clinics and through participating pharmacies.

People who received AstraZeneca both times can rest assured that the vaccine provides protection against infection, severe disease and hospitalization.

Public Health is also reminding New Brunswickers to keep a copy of their Record of Immunization form as their official proof of vaccination.

N.B. COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 2,324 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 2,245 people have recovered, and 45 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Four people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, including one in an intensive care unit.

The number of cases is broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 475 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 298 confirmed cases (3 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 442 confirmed cases (16 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 752 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 185 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 133 confirmed cases (13 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 39 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Public health also reported a potential COVID-19 exposure related to a flight. A full list of exposures can be found on the government website.

YELLOW LEVEL REMINDER

All of New Brunswick remains under the Yellow level of recovery under the province’s order.