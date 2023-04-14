Victim's family speaks out after manslaughter charge in death of a Casino New Brunswick manager
Members of Rodney Frenette’s family gathered together Friday morning as a Moncton, N.B., courtroom heard the charges in connection with their loved one’s death.
“We need to see justice served,” said Connie Frenette, Rodney’s sister. “We are a kind-hearted family. We don’t have hatred in our hearts, but he lost his life and he suffered and there does have to be justice for that.”
Michael Thomas Glaspy, 50, of Riverview N.B., is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of Frenette, the food and beverages manager at Casino New Brunswick in Moncton.
RCMP responded to a report of an assault at the casino on March 4 around 12:50 a.m.
Frenette was transported to hospital with serious injuries. He died on March 28 in hospital at 56 years old.
“He just went to work to provide for his family that day, like he would any other day. He just had the bad misfortunate of being the manager that was on duty the night,” said Connie.
His daughter, Krystel Frenette, is also speaking out about the trauma the family has gone through.
“The family is completely devastated,” she said.
Rodney Frenette is pictured in a photo from his obituary. (Source: Fergusons Funeral Home)
“We didn’t just lose my dad, Rodney, we watched him suffer in agony and absolute pain for nearly 25 days to the point where he could not open his eyes or speak. It’s just things that you don’t think ever happen to a family like us and he just woke up and went to work and he’s so respectful.”
Rodney’s family describes him as a quiet family man with a heart of gold.
“We’re shattered,” said Connie. “We’re shattered, angry and exhausted. There’s one part about grieving the loss that happened, but we were a month at the hospital. Day and night, worrying about him, so for us this has been two months so we’re tired and we’re angry.”
The exterior of Casino New Brunswick in Moncton, N.B., is pictured on April 4, 2023. A police investigation is underway after employee Rodney Frenette died following an alleged assault at the casino. (Derek Haggett/CTV)
At court Friday morning, Glaspy was released on several conditions including a ban from going to the casino and a requirement to stay in New Brunswick, except when going to work in Saskatchewan.
“We’re happy that the charges have been increased to manslaughter,” said Connie.
“We’re a little disappointed that he’s released today.”
Glaspy is expected back in court on May 26 at 9:30 a.m. to enter his plea.
“I would like to see remorse from the individual,” said Krystel.
