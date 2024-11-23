Vladimir Kara-Murza awarded HFX John McCain Prize for Leadership in Public Service at Halifax International Security Forum

Vladimir Kara-Murza was awarded the HFX John McCain Prize for Leadership in Public Service at the 16th annual Halifax International Security Forum.

“Senator John McCain was a fierce advocate for freedom, democracy and human rights,” said Peter Van Praagh, President of HFX, in a news release from the Halifax International Security Forum. “He dedicated his life to service and to building a better world. Senator McCain was principled, values-driven and he showed through his actions, as well as his words.”

“This year’s McCain Prize winner is similarly a man of principle with a deep commitment to the truth and to fighting for the democratic rights of the people of Russia. For this, Vladimir Kara-Murza was poisoned, left in a coma and sentenced to 25 years in a Siberian prison for high treason. Like Senator McCain, Kara-Murza was willing to stand up for his beliefs even if it came at the price of his freedom. He is a very deserving winner of this year’s John McCain Prize for Leadership in Public Service,” adds Van Praagh.

Vladimir Kara-Murza was released from prison in August 2024, according to the release, as part of the largest East-West prisoner exchange since the Cold War, negotiated by the U.S. and German governments.

Kara-Murza is a contributing writer at the Washington Post, winning the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for his columns written from prison.

He currently serves as vice-president at the Free Russia Foundation, senior advisor at Human Rights First, and as senior fellow at the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights.