ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Vladimir Kara-Murza awarded HFX John McCain Prize for Leadership in Public Service at Halifax International Security Forum

    Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Kremlin critic and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer speaks at The Halifax International Security Forum on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024 in Halifax, Nova Scotia Canada. (AP Photo/Rob Gillies) Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Kremlin critic and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer speaks at The Halifax International Security Forum on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024 in Halifax, Nova Scotia Canada. (AP Photo/Rob Gillies)
    Share

    Vladimir Kara-Murza was awarded the HFX John McCain Prize for Leadership in Public Service at the 16th annual Halifax International Security Forum.

    “Senator John McCain was a fierce advocate for freedom, democracy and human rights,” said Peter Van Praagh, President of HFX, in a news release from the Halifax International Security Forum. “He dedicated his life to service and to building a better world. Senator McCain was principled, values-driven and he showed through his actions, as well as his words.”

    “This year’s McCain Prize winner is similarly a man of principle with a deep commitment to the truth and to fighting for the democratic rights of the people of Russia. For this, Vladimir Kara-Murza was poisoned, left in a coma and sentenced to 25 years in a Siberian prison for high treason. Like Senator McCain, Kara-Murza was willing to stand up for his beliefs even if it came at the price of his freedom. He is a very deserving winner of this year’s John McCain Prize for Leadership in Public Service,” adds Van Praagh.

    Vladimir Kara-Murza was released from prison in August 2024, according to the release, as part of the largest East-West prisoner exchange since the Cold War, negotiated by the U.S. and German governments.

    Kara-Murza is a contributing writer at the Washington Post, winning the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for his columns written from prison.

    He currently serves as vice-president at the Free Russia Foundation, senior advisor at Human Rights First, and as senior fellow at the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News