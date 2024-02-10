Volunteer first responders now able to access free 24/7 mental health resources in Nova Scotia

Volunteer firefighters and volunteer ground search and rescue teams in Nova Scotia now have access to mental health supports at any time and at no cost.

The Government of Nova Scotia announced that services are available on Friday. The program was originally announced in November 2023.

According to a news release, the program will give volunteer first responders and their families’ access to a range of mental health and wellness services like personal and family counselling, along with stress management, nutrition advice and more.

In Nova Scotia, there are about 6,000 volunteer firefighters and 1,200 ground search and rescue volunteers.

The program is a two-year pilot project with Telus Health, the government says, and it will cost $75,000 over two years.

“(The program) will help the government better understand the mental health needs of volunteer firefighters and ground search and rescue volunteers,” the release says.

Volunteer first responders may also access PSPNET, an online service that provides free mental health and well-being support, the government says.

“Over the last few years, Nova Scotians have called on our volunteer firefighters and ground search and rescue volunteers like never before,” said Brian Comer, Minister of Addictions and Mental Health, in a November 2023 news release.

“They are there for us on our worst days. This new program is one way we can be there for them when they need us,” said Comer.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.