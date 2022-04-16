Voting underway for N.B.’s amalgamated Entity 51 name change

As far as place-names go, Entity 51 doesn’t really have a ring to it.

It’s the current title for Grand Bay-Westfield, N.B., and a portion of the local service district Westfield West, due for amalgamation under the New Brunswick government’s municipal reform plan.

Residents began voting online this week to potentially change the area’s name. One thing for sure: Entity 51 won’t be a contender.

Following a call for submissions from the public, which drew about 400 responses, a list was whittled down to five possibilities: Grand Bay-Westfield Hillandale, Nerepis Valley, Three Rivers, and Westfield.

Voting began on Wednesday, and is open to area residents who have an access code. Voting will end on May 2 at 12 p.m.

Not every so-called merged ‘entity’ in the province is taking the same approach of holding a naming vote.

Grand-Bay Westfield mayor Brittany Merrifield told CTV in February the online voting method was being undertaken because memories of its last amalgamation (The town of Grand Bay with the village of Westfield) were still fresh in mind.

“There are still scars from that amalgamation back in 1998, so that's one of the reasons that we're going about this in such an intentional fashion,” said Merrifield.

Regardless of any name change, no street names or home addresses will have to be altered from what they already are.

Once amalgamation is made official, the portion Westfield West will become one ward as part of the existing council in Grand Bay-Westfield.