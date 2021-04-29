MONCTON, N.B. -- Walmart Canada is building a new distribution centre in Atlantic Canada to ship fresh and frozen groceries to the retailer's 43 stores in the region.

The company says the $56-million facility in Moncton will open in the fall of 2022 and employ more than 200 workers.

John Bayliss, executive vice-president and transformation officer of Walmart Canada, says the company is building a stronger supply chain that will deliver products to stores and customers faster.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says the past year of upheaval has underscored the importance of supply chains.

He says the company's decision to locate its distribution centre in Moncton recognizes the city and the province's "growth advantage."

The 20,531-square-metre facility will sit on almost eight hectares of land.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2021.