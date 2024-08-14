Ward 5 Neighbourhood Centre in Halifax is asking for assistance with relocation

Ward 5 Neighbourhood Centre in Halifax opened more than 50 years ago, but the building that houses the organization is being torn down. The centre is asking for help with their relocation.

Susan Nordin is a program manager at Ward 5. She said they’ve been planning their move since receiving their eviction notice in January.

“We have a matching grant of $50,000 so every dollar donated will give us another dollar toward our $150,000 goal,” Nordin said.

Ward 5 will be taking their commercial kitchen with them, but they will need to modify the new space. Nordin said “that’s where the big money comes in.”

Allan Dwyer was one of the original board members for Ward 5.

“We’ve been doing community service, neighbourhood service for all that time,” Dwyer said. “And many thousands of children and young people have had their lives changed by being here at Ward 5.”

Dwyer said they will be opening a temporary location “down the street.”

Among the services provided by Ward 5 are lunches for school children, meals for seniors and recreational events.

“We try and fit the program to the neighbourhood. What their needs are at the time.” Dwyer said.

Donations can be made online through the Community Foundation of Nova Scotia.

“All we want to do is help the community,” Nordin said. “It was never an option to close the organization because of all the good it does.”

