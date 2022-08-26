WATCH: Check out how people are taking advantage of Halifax's Emera Oval this summer

Halifax's Emera Oval is an outdoor year-round facility located on the Halifax Common.

It opened to the public in December 2010 for public skates and ice-skating lessons.

During the warmer months, residents and guests can enjoy in-line skating, rollerblading, biking, skateboarding, and more.

During the winter, the oval is transformed into the largest outdoor, artificially refrigerated ice surface east of Quebec City, offering a unique skating experience.

Watch the video at the top of this article to see how some people enjoyed the Emera Oval on Thursday.