'We are all treaty people': Symbol for truth and reconciliation unveiled at Halifax high school

A symbol for truth and reconciliation was unveiled Wednesday in Halifax.

It was part of a project three years in the making at Halifax West High School. The permanent land acknowledgement was created by quill artist Melissa Peter-Paul.

“That represented our land and our people and everyone that lives here, so it’s a beautiful symbol of all that together,” said Peter-Paul.

The sign was installed next to the front doors of the school.

“As students, staff and community members enter our building, it’s an opportunity for us to reflect and know that we are all treaty people,” said Halifax West principal Lee Anne Amaral.

This project was made possible through a ReconciliAction Grant.

“It's important for us all to do our part to acknowledge the land that we are on and to provide opportunities for students, staff and community to learn,” said Wendy Lawrence, the Mi’kmaq Indigenous support worker at Halifax West.

The project was spearheaded by Lawrence alongside Robin Jensen, a fine arts specialist with the Halifax West Family of Schools.

“It was a privilege to work with Melissa Peter-Paul and be able to showcase this traditional art form that's so beautiful and so impactful as a way to connect the past, present and future of Mi’kmaq culture here at Halifax West,” said Jensen.

The seven-foot diameter land acknowledgment is supported by accompanying lessons created to invite people to learn more about the art and teachings that inspired it.

Quill art outside of Halifax West High School is pictured on Oct. 30, 2024. (CTV Atlantic/Stephanie Tsicos)

“This sign is not just a sign. It’s not just a land acknowledgement. It is a teachable tool for students, teachers and community,” said Lawrence.

Some of those teachings are available by scanning a QR code next to the piece which links to resources and information about land acknowledgements.

“As an educational institution, we thought it was very important to add an educational component to it,” said Amaral. “The sign represents our dedication to learning more about the Mi’kmaq history and culture and supporting initiatives that empower Indigenous communities.”

Peter-Paul, who is a Mi’kmaw artist from Abegweit First Nation, said it takes a lot of time to design quill work.

“Harvesting our materials and gathering our quills and everything. We have to plan a year ahead so we have enough for the year and then we can quill for the rest of the year. So, it does take a while to gather the supplies.”

She said it’s surreal to see her work on this scale.

“To see it that big is quite impressive because quill work is really, really small. The quills are small, so it’s quite an honour seeing something that size.”

