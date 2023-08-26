'We are very disappointed': Strike looming at Universite de Moncton

The union that represents administration, maintenance staff, and trades at the Université de Moncton is set to go on strike Monday.

A news release sent by the university on Friday stated the Association of employees of the Université de Moncton (AEUM) have refused the school's latest offer and binding arbitration and have walked away from the negotiating table.

The university said it proposed several scenarios and believed the latest offer was respectful, fair and reflected the importance of the work done by AEUM members.

“The objective of the university has always been to respect the negotiation process in good faith to reach a negotiated agreement,” read the release.

Université de Moncton vice president of Administration and Human Resources, Gabriel Cormier, said in the release the university's objective has always been to respect the negotiation process in good faith in order to reach a negotiated agreement.

"We are very disappointed by the refusal of the offer and the union's refusal to use the binding arbitration process that would have avoided the strike," said Cormier.

Activities on the Moncton campus will be maintained despite Monday's strike.

The AEUM and the Université de Moncton have been in negotiations since December of last year.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.