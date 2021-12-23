'We just want peace': Family of boy shot and killed in Dartmouth prays for compassion

The uncle of an 8-year-old boy shot and killed in Dartmouth Tuesday is praying for the parents and for peace, a day after the boy died of his injuries in hospital.

Marko Simmonds spoke with CTV News after receiving permission to do so from the boy’s parents.

Marko Simmonds and police both identified the 8-year-old boy who was killed Tuesday as Lee-Marion Cain from North Preston. His nickname was Marmar. He loved surfing, biking and playing with his friends. He has an older brother and a younger sister.

“He has two parents that love him,” Marko Simmonds said. “He was a really good child.”

When asked how the family was doing, Marko Simmonds said not well.

“The mother’s not doing well right now. The father’s not doing well right now. We the family, we’re just rallying around them.”

Teachers from Nelson Whynder Elementary School dropped by Wednesday morning to show their support, Marko Simmonds said. Elders have come to the house as well.

Halifax Regional Police said the boy and a 26-year-old man were shot while in a vehicle on Windmill road in Dartmouth shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the shots were fired from another vehicle and the 26-year-old man suffered non life threatening injuries.

“We do not believe this to be a random incident,” Cst. John MacLeod said during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

“The suspects are described as two black men driving a burgundy SUV. Possibly a Chevrolet with tinted windows.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, no one had been arrested. When asked whether the incident was linked to any recent shootings, Cst. MacLeod said the investigation is in its early stages and police don’t have any information to suggest that it is connected to other incidents.

Halifax Regional Municipality Mayor Mike Savage has called what happened “senseless.”

“Thoughts and prayers to the family and friends, to the young person that’s been lost,” Savage said.

Preston MLA Angela Simmonds noted the grief is widespread.

“It’s not just about one family or person it’s about an entire community. And it’s difficult because of restrictions,” Angela Simmonds said “We have not only the churches, we have teachers who attended that school, teachers who taught him, the community itself.”

A virtual vigil will be held Thursday from 7 p.m. to 7:30 pm via Zoom and live-streamed by the Black Cultural Centre www.bccns.tv.

It will include spiritual leaders, the African United Baptist Association and Association of Black Social Workers and the Health association of Black Canadians.

Marko Simmonds said people have been praying for the parents and also praying that people will seek peace.

“We want whoever did this to be caught,” he said. “But we do want peace. And we do want hearts to be open to the possibility of peace.”

Marko Simmonds said the family wants the community to continue to stick together, but the family also wants compassion from those who are not from the community.

Halifax Regional Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or video from the area to call 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or using the P3 Tips App.