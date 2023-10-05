‘We need more resources’: More Nova Scotians leaving emergency rooms without seeing a doctor
Cape Breton-based emergency physician Dr. Margaret Fraser wasn’t surprised to hear that national numbers collected by CTV reveal a big spike in the number of people across the country who come to an emergency department for care, and then leave after growing tired of waiting.
The CTV report found in 2021-22 nearly a million people walked out of EDs, a fivefold increase over almost two decades.
“It's very concerning, because some of those people need to be there,” says Dr. Fraser.
It’s a situation she’s familiar with, just this week there was a serious case of a patient who left the emergency department in Sydney after a long wait.
Dr. Fraser says it’s fortunate the patient decided to come back to the ED the following day.
“When they came back and saw me yesterday, they had a case of something called tension pneumothorax, where one entire lung had deflated and their heart was being pushed by the air that was in their chest cavity,” said Fraser.
Dr. Fraser says without diagnosis and treatment, the condition can lead to cardiac arrest and potential death.
“So fortunately they waited yesterday and they were able to be seen, but that could have been a very adverse outcome,” she adds.
Nova Scotia Health says it has seen more patients leave without being seen, although the numbers aren’t as dramatic as national figures.
According to the health authority, 43,058 people left emergency departments in the 2021 – 2022 fiscal year, amounting to 8.2 per cent of registered patients.
In the 2022-2023 fiscal year, that number was 55, 036, or 10.4 per cent.
“We do see patients leaving typically they are the less acute patients, they traditionally wait longer, they still are seen by a clinician but not a provider,” says Allison Lamb, NS Health’s executive director of health services for the western zone.
That means patients register and are triaged, but then often have to wait.
“We are trialing different models because we know the waits, particularly for the lower acuity, are challenging and we’ve also created other access points to care, so really encouraging the virtual care, the Pharmacy Plus, and some of the other models,” she adds.
For Dr. Fraser, the challenges facing emergency departments come from a number of issues.
“We have few nurses than we need in our system right now,” she explains. “We’re running with casual staff who, for one reason or another, can’t take a fulltime position right now.”
Then there’s the shortage of hospital beds.
“Canada has fewer beds per capita than virtually any other country in the industrialized world,” says Dr. Fraser. “Nova Scotia had a boom in hospital development in the 70s and 80s, and has been at a virtual standstill since then.”
Thursday, the PC government’s Minister of Healthcare Redevelopment, Colton LeBlanc, told reporters construction of a new health care facility to replace the aging Halifax Infirmary remains in the design phase, five years after it was announced by the previous Liberal government.
“Recognizing that this is a very important need for our healthcare system in our province,” he said, “it is very focused on design, this year was based on getting a design solidified on this project and we continue to do so.”
Nova Scotia’s health minister hopes providing more primary and long term care options will make a difference in emergency departments.
“All of the efforts that we are creating really are with a view of taking the strain and stress of the emergency room and making sure people get the right care at the right time with the right provider,” says Michelle Thompson.
Opposition leader Zach Churchill says government needs to do more.
“We need more resources in our emergency rooms, we need to figure out how to get more patients from ambulances into hospitals more quickly,” he says. “We need to open up our rural emergency departments once again, or people will still not have access in some of our most remote regions of the province.”
“Again, this is a government that says they are laser-focused on fixing health care, (but) this is a symptom of the ways in which Nova Scotians do not have access to primary care in a consistent way,” NDP leader Claudia Chender adds.
Lamb says the situation has been exacerbated by a population that is both increasing, and aging with more complex health concerns.
She adds it’s important for anyone waiting in an ED to let healthcare staff know if they start to feel worse.
“There’s always eyes on the waiting room, so if someone is visibly getting worse they can be pulled into the emergency department, and certainly we advocate to go back up to the triage nurse or clinician and indicate you’re feeling more unwell so we can re-triage if needed,” she explains.
Dr. Fraser urges residents to seek out care when they need it.
“If you feel you are really unwell, please do not leave,” she says.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada given 5 days to reduce diplomatic staff in India, majority evacuated: sources
The Indian government has given Ottawa until Oct. 10 to reduce Canadian diplomatic staff in that country to a level on par with the number of Indian diplomats in Canada, sources tell CTV News.
Price freezes, discounts on pantry items among grocery stabilization efforts coming 'soon': minister
Canadians frustrated by their food bills will 'soon' start to see the big grocers taking action to address prices, including price freezes and price-matching campaigns, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne announced Thursday, providing an update on what he is calling the 'initial commitments' from Loblaw, Metro, Empire, Walmart and Costco.
Here’s what El Nino means for Canada's winter
After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.
A senior who gave up waiting in an ER after 7 hours died an hour after she left. Her story is not uncommon in Canada
The number of Canadians who visit emergency departments across the country only to give up and leave before they receive any care has increased more than fivefold, according to new data collected by CTV News.
Tracking Philippe: How the tropical storm will impact each of the Maritime provinces
As of Thursday afternoon, Philippe is still a tropical storm as it travels north towards Bermuda.
B.C. bringing in ban on drug use in public spaces
B.C. will be banning the use of illicit drugs in parks and on beaches, as well as near doorways and bus stops.
Ozempic and similar drugs linked to gastrointestinal conditions: B.C. researchers
People using diabetes drugs such as Ozempic for weight loss are at higher risk of pancreatitis, bowel obstruction and stomach paralysis compared to those who use another medication approved specifically for obesity management, a University of British Columbia study suggests.
Canada will be there for Ukraine regardless of what happens on Capitol Hill: Trudeau
Canada, for its part, has already provided Ukraine with more than $9 billion in military, humanitarian and financial support, and that's not about to change, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday.
TREND LINE Conservatives would likely win a majority if election held today: Nanos
If an election were to take place today, the federal Conservatives would capture enough seats in the House of Commons to form a majority government, new monthly projections from Nanos Research shows.
Toronto
-
WATCH
WATCH Video shows man being led away in handcuffs following double stabbing in Toronto
Video obtained by CP24 shows a man being led away in handcuffs following a stabbing at an apartment building in North York that left a man dead and his wife injured on Thursday morning.
-
'Beautiful forever': Husband of Toronto mother who was struck by stray bullet opens up about loss
The husband of a woman and mother of two young daughters who was killed in Toronto’s east-end this summer is opening up about the grief that he lives with and the circumstances that led up to the tragedy.
-
Dozens gather outside Peter Street intake centre as struggle continues to shelter refugees in Toronto
It was a troubling scene this summer and it’s happening again now as dozens of refugee claimants and asylum seekers wait outside Toronto’s Central Intake facility at 129 Peter St., hoping that a space might be found for them in the shelter system.
Calgary
-
'Complete shock': Lethbridge high school shaken following sexual assault allegations
Students at Chinook High School in Lethbridge said there was a sombre, uneasy feeling the day after police searched a football locker room for forensic evidence in connection to an alleged sexual assault.
-
Calgary police investigate possible abduction
Officers were 'called to the area of 2220 Centre St. N.E. for reports of a woman being forced into a vehicle by an unknown man.'
-
Where's Waverly? More charges laid in swarming, theft of golden retriever puppy
Calgary police have charged a second person in connection with a swarming and theft of a golden retriever puppy. However, the search for 17-week-old Waverly continues.
Montreal
-
4 students arrested in Quebec after video shows teen repeatedly hit in the face
Police on Montreal's South Shore say four teenagers have been arrested in connection with a video showing a violent attack on a 16-year-old boy near a local high school.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Heavy rain coming after Montreal breaks another heat record
After a sunny and very hot start to the month of October, featuring record-breaking heat, southwestern Quebec is bracing for big weather changes this Thanksgiving weekend. Heavy rain is expected to move in as two cold fronts from Ontario collide with moisture from the remnants of tropical storm Philippe.
-
Montreal sees decline in new housing construction to start 2023
The Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation released its housing starts for the first six months of 2023, and Montreal saw a steep decline compared to 2022.
Edmonton
-
Impairment likely a factor in multi-vehicle Anthony Henday Drive crash: police
Charges are pending against a 35-year-old man who is believed to have crashed into two vehicles on Anthony Henday Drive Thursday morning while impaired.
-
Peace River, Alta., driver fined $810 after loose item hits vehicle, causing injury
Mounties in northern Alberta have ticketed a driver $810 after a piece of a load fell off a trailer, hit another vehicle and left the driver inside of it injured.
-
Boy, 14, facing assault with a weapon, break and enter charges in Fort Saskatchewan
A 14-year-old boy has been remanded into custody as he awaits court dates on 10 charges including break and enter and three counts of assault with a weapon.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury fire crews called to explosion, fire at encampment in bush
Sudbury fire crews were called to the scene of an explosion at an encampment in a wooded area in the Donovan neighbourhood Thursday morning.
-
Former North Bay bookkeeper guilty of stealing $100Ks from employer to gamble at casino
The Superior Court of Justice was tasked recently with determining just how much a former bookkeeper stole when she worked for a North Bay business more than a decade ago.
-
Sex offender in Elliot Lake charged with sexually assaulting children
A convicted sex offender is facing 22 new charges after he was arrested for violating parole conditions in Elliot Lake last month.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING City council decides fate of five proposed homeless hub locations
A long awaited debate in London reached its conclusion on Thursday, with city council voting to move forward on the five proposed homeless hub locations.
-
19 witnesses and 15 court dates: The Crown closes case in terrorism trial in Windsor
Defence lawyers for Nathaniel Veltman must now decide what happens next. The 14-member jury was told Thursday morning it will not be needed until Oct. 10.
-
Blustery, cool Thanksgiving weekend on the way, temperatures set to plummet
A cold front is heading into southern Ontario Thursday night ending the extended warm summer-like temperatures.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man arrested in months-long money laundering investigation: RCMP
Mounties allege a Winnipeg man trafficked drugs into remote First Nations communities and attempted to launder the 'significant' proceeds through casino games in the city.
-
'A milestone': Kinew and Stefanson meet for premier to premier meeting
Premier Designate Wab Kinew stepped foot inside the office he will call home at the Manitoba legislature to meet with the outgoing premier.
-
Walls at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar coming down months after walkway collapse
Organizers of Festival du Voyageur said they are prioritizing the safety and health of those who attend the event after a walkway collapse at Fort Gibraltar sent 17 people to hospital in May.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Student Transportation Authority short 71 drivers as it looks to fill gaps in service
The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority is asking principals to find "creative solutions" to get students on existing bus routes and is looking at using savings from cancelled trips to fund transportation options, as thousands of students remain without a ride to school this fall.
-
Garbage truck crashes into home in Ottawa's west end
Emergency crews responded to the reported collision in the 100 block of Anna Avenue, near Carling Avenue, on Thursday afternoon.
-
Ontario faces calls to fund nurse practitioners as clinics charge patients a fee
Medical experts say the rise in subscription fees and paying for visits to see nurse practitioners highlights a need for governments to invest more in publically funded healthcare.
Saskatoon
-
Fiery Sask. train derailment caused by broken track: report
According to a newly released report, a fiery Saskatchewan train derailment was caused by a broken rail.
-
Sask. plans to recruit physician assistants
The Saskatchewan Health Authority plans to hire a dozen physician assistants (PAs) during a fall recruitment push.
-
Saskatoon outdoor basketball court opens
A long-awaited outdoor basketball court opened up in Saskatoon Thursday meeting.
Vancouver
-
1 driver unaccounted for after fiery crash closes Highway 1 in B.C. Interior
A fiery crash has shut down Highway 1 between Spences Bridge and Cache Creek in the B.C. Interior.
-
B.C. bank robber who fled with more than $42K in cash sentenced to 4 years in prison
A man who held up a bank in B.C. and fled with more than $40,000 in cash has been sentenced to four years in prison.
-
B.C. bringing in ban on drug use in public spaces
B.C. will be banning the use of illicit drugs in parks and on beaches, as well as near doorways and bus stops.
Regina
-
Teens charged after alleged bear spray, weapon assault at Regina high school
Three teenagers are facing weapons-related charges after students were bear sprayed and one was allegedly assaulted with a weapon at Regina's Thom Collegiate Wednesday afternoon.
-
Sask. man in court battle with crypto exchange lost over $240K to fraud
A Sask. man who lost $240,000 in a cryptocurrency fraud is unlikely to get his money back anytime soon, a judge ruled.
-
Fiery Sask. train derailment caused by broken track: report
According to a newly released report, a fiery Saskatchewan train derailment was caused by a broken rail.
Vancouver Island
-
Man arrested after alleged sexual assault at Saanich mall
A 26-year-old man is in police custody after a girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at a Saanich shopping mall.
-
'Students feel used': Vancouver Island nursing students call for paid work placements amid shortage
Nursing students on Vancouver Island are lobbying for help to make their program more accessible amid a dire need for more of them in B.C.’s health-care system.
-
B.C. police complaint commissioner orders public hearing into Victoria police shooting death
British Columbia's police complaint commissioner has ordered a public hearing into the 2019 death of a woman who was shot with "less-lethal" projectiles from a Victoria police weapon.