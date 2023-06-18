Weather cancels Moncton air show, but plenty for military buffs

It was supposed to be a weekend of parachute jumps and aerobatics, but instead, it was three days of rain and cloudy skies in Moncton.

The Soldier On Air Display by the CF Snowbirds was grounded. So too was the SkyHawks Parachute Team.

Neither the SkyHawks or the Snowbirds got off the ground all weekend long.

The flight demonstration team needs a cloud ceiling of a minimum of 1,000 feet to perform their most basic air show and it was nowhere near that on Sunday.

Snowbirds Public Affairs Officer Cpt. Gabriel Ferris said it was disappointing not to be able to fly over Moncton this weekend.

"We were trying last year, we were trying the year before, so we were really hoping to be able to put on a display here in New Brunswick. It's disappointing, but there's not much we can do with the weather. Mother Nature decides and we just follow what she decides," said Ferris.

The SkyHawks were supposed to make a jump during the Three Fathers Memorial Run in Moncton's Riverfront Park.

SkyHawks Public Affairs Officer Lt. Rebecca Garand said the weather just didn't cooperate.

"We were expecting to jump for the whole weekend for multiple events and we tried so hard. Last time, we were just waiting by the plane to have it clear up because sometimes miracles happen, but it wasn't the case for us this weekend. We're really sad, but also safety is the number one issue for us," said Garand. "But we still came to the crowds and met people and signed some autographs and made the best of the time we were here."

Ferris said the snowbirds do have a maintenance day planned on Monday so it's possible a few of the jets may fly over the city, weather permitting.

While the cool, wet weather cancelled the air show, there was still a lot going on for military buffs.

The Canadian Armed Forces had armoured vehicles, jeeps, patrol cars, inflatable boats and weapons on display downtown.

The event was in support of Soldier On, a program that helps ill and injured veterans.

As expected, the display was a big hit with kids.

Canadian Forces Cpt. Adair Howe said kids want to know everything about the equipment.

"They want to know what the vehicle does, how fast it goes. They want to get in them, they want to play around in them and we want to make sure they know why we do it and have a fun time learning about it," said Howe.

Kids could also climb into a replica Spitfire fighter plane from the Second World War.

Flying Officer John Stewart Hart from Sackville, N.B., was the only Atlantic Canadian to fly a Spitfire during the Battle of Britain in 1940.

Air Show Atlantic executive director Colin Stephenson said they're always excited to bring the three-quarter scale model out to the public, which was built in 1990 for the 50th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

"It's tremendous. It attracts so many people. It's travelling history is what it is. We put it in our trailer and we go to all three provinces around to different events and we're so proud to show it off and draw attention to our show. It's a promotional piece for the air show, but more importantly, to honour veterans because our Spitfire is actually named after a Canadian veteran," said Stephenson.

Stephenson said kids usually ask the same question.

"Is it real? I'd love to say yes, but it's just a really good model. They always say thank you," said Stephenson. "They're thrilled the controls work and the surfaces move, that it has sound to it. They're really excited to get in there."

Noah Alizadeh of Saint John said he's never seen anything like it before.

"It was fun, it was cool," said Noah.

The John S. Hart Spitfire will be on display at an airshow in Debert, N.S., on Aug. 26 and 27.