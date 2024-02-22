Weather statements issued ahead of Friday rain and wind

Weather statements

A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada for Antigonish, Colchester South, Guysborough, Halifax, Inverness, Pictou, Richmond, Cape Breton, and Victoria Counties of Nova Scotia.

The statement is valid from Friday evening until Saturday evening. Through that time a significant winter rainfall of 25 to 50 mm is expected along with a period of southerly winds gusting 70 to 90 km/h.

The weather agency cautions that significant snowmelt and water runoff is possible, advising to clear storm drains and gutters if possible.

A mix of snow and rain is expected Friday into Saturday. The rain heaviest for parts of Nova Scotia. (CTV/Kalin Mitchell)

Mix of snow and rain

New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia will see a light mix of snow and rain develop Friday afternoon into the evening. Friday night will see rain across southern New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island. A lighter mix of snow, ice pellets, and rain is possible for central and northern areas of New Brunswick. The snow-rain mix clears west-to-east through the day on Saturday.

The heaviest rain is expected in central and eastern areas of Nova Scotia. Rain of 10 to 30 mm is also possible in southern New Brunswick, southwestern Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island. The total amount of precipitation, including both snow and rain, is expected to be lower in central and northern areas of New Brunswick.

Snow, rain, and in some cases a gusty southerly wind for the Maritimes Friday night into Saturday. (CTV/Kalin Mitchell)The highest wind gusts of 70 to 90 km/h are expected on the Atlantic coastline of mainland Nova Scotia late Friday night into Saturday morning. Similar wind gusts are possible for Cape Breton through the day on Saturday. Due to the topography of the Cape Breton Highlands northern Inverness County could gust to or in excess of 110 km/h Saturday morning into early Saturday afternoon.

Freeze to follow

A cold front crosses the region behind the snow-rain mix. A northwest wind gusting 30 to 60 km/h will develop Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening. That wind will bring temperatures quickly back down below the freezing mark during that time. Wet or slushy surfaces may turn icy quickly in the northwest wind.

Temperatures fall quickly below freezing as a cold front moves through on Saturday. Very icy conditions could develop Saturday afternoon through evening. (CTV/Kalin Mitchell)