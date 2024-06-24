Weather system stretching from Gulf States to Atlantic Canada continues risk of thunderstorms

A weather system extending from the Gulf States, up the eastern United States seaboard, and across Atlantic Canada continues to bring periods of showery weather along with a risk of thunderstorms.

The weather front extends well over 3,000 kilometres in length and is acting like a conveyor belt bringing rounds of showers and thunderstorms up from the subtropical Atlantic.

For Monday afternoon and evening, the chance of thunderstorms is highest in southern New Brunswick and near the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia. It is possible that the thunderstorms near the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia could hold mostly offshore.

Another round of rain arrives for Nova Scotia late Monday night into Tuesday morning. There is a chance of embedded thunderstorms with that as well. The risk of thunderstorms start around 10 p.m. to midnight near the Atlantic coastline of the mainland. Both eastern Nova Scotia and the southwest of the province with a risk of thunderstorms extending into Tuesday morning.

The weather front is tapping into moisture from the subtropical Atlantic. Downpours producing localized rain totals 50-plus mm are possible with occurring thunderstorms. That increases the chance of hazards such as reduced visibility on roads in the heavier rain, hydroplaning conditions, and localized flooding.

Weather front clears

While slow moving, the area of low pressure and associated weather front is expected to clear the Maritimes on Tuesday. A low chance of showers in southeastern New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island could be possible on Tuesday. Showers are forecast to end in Nova Scotia Tuesday afternoon and early evening.

A similar weather arrives for the Maritimes on Thursday with rain and showers once again becoming more widespread. A risk of thunderstorms within the rain is also possible. Rain totals are coming in lower for the Thursday wet weather, with a general range of 5 to 20 mm. However, any occurring thunderstorms could produce higher local amounts.

Weekend rain report

Rain reports over the weekend into Monday morning are highly varied across the Maritimes. Not unusual, given the pockets of downpours and thunderstorms.

Northern and central areas of New Brunswick, as well as western Prince Edward Island, are reporting the most widespread rain totals of more than 30 mm. This report does not include the additional rain expected in the form of showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

