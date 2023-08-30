Weather warnings continue as heavy rain brings flash flooding to parts of Nova Scotia

There are reports of flash flooding in parts of Nova Scotia Wednesday due to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

Some of the areas that have reported flooding include New Minas, Avonport, Coldbrook, Port Williams, and Wallbrook.

A flooded road is pictured in Greenwich, N.S., on Aug. 30, 2023 due to heavy rain in the region. (Source: REMOKingsCounty)

A cluster of thunderstorms that started at the Digby Neck area of Nova Scotia near 6 a.m. moved up the Annapolis Valley and into the Minas Basin by 10 a.m. The thunderstorms packed rainfall rates near 40 mm/hr, with the weather station at Kentville actually recording 40 mm in one hour. That is a one-in-10 year rainfall rate for the Maritimes, but the third such instance this summer alone. Rain totals produced by those thunderstorms ranged from 50 to 80 mm.

The cluster of thunderstorms that brought flash flooding in areas extending from the Annapolis Valley to the Minas Basin Wednesday morning.

The risk of thunderstorms and downpours within the rain continues through Wednesday afternoon for the Maritimes. Some of the areas at a higher risk of further thunderstorms include coastal areas of the southwest of New Brunswick, the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia as well as eastern parts of that province.

Rainfall warnings continue for Nova Scotia, parts of southern New Brunswick, and Kings/Queens Counties of P.E.I. The warnings call for general totals of 50 to 80 mm but potentially higher amounts in thunderstorms. Special weather statements calling for totals of 30 to 45 mm of rain extend into central New Brunswick and Prince County, P.E.I.

Rainfall warnings and special weather statements continue for the Maritime region. Environment Canada is occasionally issuing severe thunderstorm warnings when specific areas get into the heaviest of downpours.

The risk of downpours and thunderstorms is expected to diminish in western areas of the Maritimes Wednesday evening. The risk will diminish for eastern areas of the Maritimes Wednesday night into very early Thursday morning.

The rain and downpours are a result of a series of weather fronts moving into the Maritimes. While not directly related to Hurricane Franklin, which is far to our south, the hurricane has put a lot of water vapour into the atmosphere and some of that is helping to fuel the heavier rain.