Weekly alcohol consumption linked to numerous health risks: Study

New data from the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction is raising a heightened level of concern related to weekly alcohol consumption.

“One to two drinks, already a low risk; we’re talking about per week," said CTV medical contributor Dr. Marla Shapiro.

New research shows more than six alcoholic drinks per week leads to increased health risks in general. The overall risk of cancer also increases and women who have more than three drinks per week, face more health risks compared to men.

The Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction is calling for labels to be placed on alcoholic drinks, to outline these health warnings.

“A drink a day, seven drinks and that’s considered high risk," said Dr. Shapiro. "That leads to other types of cancer, heart disease and stroke. The numbers are really quite startling.”

One of the more alarming issues is how moderate drinking by women has a direct correlation to future cancer diagnosis.

“That will already increase a woman’s risk of breast cancer by 10 per cent,” said Dr. Shapiro.

This new study comes as Saint Mary’s University prepares for “Welcome Week,” which will be an alcohol-free, dry event.

“It is dedicated to students who are new, as well as returning students," said student union president Isobel Tyler. "We want to make sure students have a safe and comfortable time.”

Part of the goal is to teach young people to pursue healthy lifestyle choices and habits as they embark on the university experience.

"This is where students are learning," said Tyler. "They are away from home potentially and they are starting off of university experience.”

It's an experience Tyler hopes will is comfortable, safe and largely alcohol free.