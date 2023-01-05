Weekly fundraiser sparks friendly competition between New Brunswick fire departments

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Damar Hamlin asked who won Bills-Bengals when he woke up

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest Monday -- and his first question was 'Did we win?' his doctors said Thursday.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island