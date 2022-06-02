'Welcome to your new home': More than 300 Ukrainians land in Halifax

Queen Elizabeth II skips Platinum Jubilee church service

Members of the Royal Family attended a Friday church service honouring Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, although the Queen herself is skipping the event at St. Paul's Cathedral in London due to difficulty getting around at age 96.

A woman holds the program for the reception after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, on June 3, 2022. (Alastair Grant / AP)

A look at the toll after 100 days of war in Ukraine

One hundred days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the war has brought the world a near-daily drumbeat of gut wrenching scenes: Civilian corpses in the streets of Bucha; a blown-up theatre in Mariupol; the chaos at a Kramatorsk train station in the wake of a Russian missile strike.

