WestJet cancels summer flights between Halifax and Europe

WestJet has suspended its transatlantic service between Halifax and Europe for summer 2023.

The airline says the decision to suspend transatlantic flights from a number of Canadian cities is a response to “capacity constraints impacting the aviation ecosystem.”

In a statement Monday, the executive vice-president and chief commercial officer of the WestJet group said Halifax “remains an integral part” of the airline’s network.

“As we continue to responsibly balance our schedule alongside operational requirements, capacity constraints and the deployment of our aircraft across Canada, we are making these difficult decisions now to enable us to re-position our investments to best serve the province for years to come,” said John Weatherill.

WestJet previously offered direct flights to London Gatwick, Dublin, Glasgow and Paris.

WestJet says tickets for the routes have not been available for sale for summer 2023.

The airline has indicated the suspension of transatlantic service is temporary and the decision will be re-evaluated in 2024.

“WestJet’s focus remains on positioning its network to meet the travel demands of Canadians, while strengthening its footprint across Eastern Canada through sun and leisure travel ..." said the airline.

WestJet is set to announce its summer schedule “in the coming weeks,” according to the release, noting it will increase service between Halifax and western Canada.