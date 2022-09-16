Westjet slashes flights in Atlantic Canada
Nova Scotians will soon have fewer flight options within and outside of the region.
Westjet is ending several routes from Halifax, including to major airports.
The airline announced Friday that a number of flights between Halifax and parts of eastern Canada will be grounded this winter. Some cancellations were announced earlier this summer, but many are new.
Flights between Halifax and Montreal will be cancelled for the winter as of Oct. 28. Routes servicing Halifax to Sydney will end Nov. 15.
And on Jan. 8, the route to Ottawa will stop. The same week will see flights to the St. John’s, N.L., airport suspended as of Jan. 10.
“We understand this is disappointing news and we apologize for any disruption this caused our guests and communities,” said Westjet’s Chief Commercial Officer John Weatherill in a statement.
“As a national airline, we will continue to engage with these communities and stakeholders as we look to enhance service to eastern and Atlantic Canada through direct connections to western Canada, sun and leisure destinations.”
Westjet said non-stop service this winter will continue domestically from Halifax to Calgary, Edmonton, and Toronto — and internationally to Orlando, Fla., and Cancun, Mex.
However, Halifax isn’t the only city impacted by the flight suspensions.
Winter service will be fully suspended in Fredericton, Sydney and Charlottetown as of November.
