Makes: 18-20 muffins

Cheese Sauce Ingredients:

¼ cup butter

1 medium onion, diced

¼ cup all-purpose flour

2 cans evaporated milk 2% or fat free evaporated milk (we used Dairy Isle evaporated milk)

1 ½ tsp sea salt

2 cups each of grated sharp cheddar, white, and old yellow cheese

12 slices of cooked bacon, chopped

3 green onions, chopped

1 box macaroni, cooked as per package directions

Topping Ingredients:

½ cup panko

½ cup grated old cheddar cheese

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Melt butter in medium saucepan. Add onions and cook until translucent. Add flour and cook over low heat, stirring for few minutes. Whisk in evaporated milk and salt. Bring to a boil, lower heat and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally until sauce has thickened. Add cheese, ½ cooked bacon and green onions, stirring until melted. Stir mixture into cooked pasta. Butter the muffin tin. Divide pasta mixture in prepared muffin holes. Combine panko, parmesan cheese, the other ½ cooked bacon and olive oil in medium bowl. Sprinkle pasta mixture with grated cheddar cheese and then with panko and bacon topping. Bake in preheated 375f oven for 25 to 30 minutes or until tops are golden brown. Let muffins rest in pans for 10 minutes before removing from pans.

Dairy Isle products are available at Sobeys, Superstore, and all major grocery stores.