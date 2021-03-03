Baked Donair Dip Recipe
Published Wednesday, March 3, 2021 2:50PM AST
Share:
Serves 2-4
Ingredients:
- 1 pkg 8 oz cream cheese
- 8 oz Mr. Donair meat sautéed and drained of excess oil
- 2 green onions, finely diced
- 12 cherry tomatoes, cut in half
- ½ medium onion, finely diced
- ½ cup donair sauce (Mr. Donair Sauce)
- 3 oz cup shredded mozzarella or cheddar blend
Directions:
- In a medium size bowl, mix the cream cheese with the Mr. Donair meat and green onions.
- Place the mixture into a small baking dish, cover with the donair sauce, and top with cheese.
- Bake in an oven at 350F for 20 minutes or until it starts to bubble.
- Remove from oven and top with cherry tomatoes and onions.
- Serve with your favorite dipping bread - pita, naan bread, etc.
Mr. Donair products are available at Sobeys, Atlantic Superstore, Giant Tiger, and independent retailers.
RELATED IMAGES