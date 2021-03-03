Serves 2-4

Ingredients:

1 pkg 8 oz cream cheese

8 oz Mr. Donair meat sautéed and drained of excess oil

2 green onions, finely diced

12 cherry tomatoes, cut in half

½ medium onion, finely diced

½ cup donair sauce (Mr. Donair Sauce)

3 oz cup shredded mozzarella or cheddar blend

Directions:

In a medium size bowl, mix the cream cheese with the Mr. Donair meat and green onions. Place the mixture into a small baking dish, cover with the donair sauce, and top with cheese. Bake in an oven at 350F for 20 minutes or until it starts to bubble. Remove from oven and top with cherry tomatoes and onions. Serve with your favorite dipping bread - pita, naan bread, etc.

