Beef Brisket Traditional Boiled Dinner with Prepared Mustard
Published Wednesday, March 17, 2021 2:30PM ADT
Serves 2-4
Ingredients:
- 3 lb beef brisket, soaked overnight in water (we used Chris Brothers’ beef brisket)
- 2 tsp fresh peppercorns
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 medium white cabbage, cored and quartered
- 12 mini potatoes
- 1 turnip peeled, cut into 2 inch chunks
- 4 carrots peeled, cut into 2 inch chunks
- ¼ cup beef concentrate
Directions:
- Place the beef brisket in a large pot and cover with cold water.
- Bring to a boil and cook for 1 hour.
- Drain the liquid, wash the pot to remove any salt residue.
- Return the beef to the pot.
- Add the peppercorns and bay leaves.
- Layer the potatoes, turnip, and carrots on top of the beef.
- Cover with water and beef concentrate and bring to a boil for 10 to 15 minutes. Add your cabbage, reduce heat and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes.
- Remove the pot from the heat, use a slotted spoon to remove the vegetables, set aside, remove the corned beef and slice it against the grain.
- Arrange the sliced beef and the vegetables on a platter.
- Discard the water, peppercorns, and bay leaves.
