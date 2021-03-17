Serves 2-4

Ingredients:

3 lb beef brisket, soaked overnight in water (we used Chris Brothers’ beef brisket)

2 tsp fresh peppercorns

2 bay leaves

1 medium white cabbage, cored and quartered

12 mini potatoes

1 turnip peeled, cut into 2 inch chunks

4 carrots peeled, cut into 2 inch chunks

¼ cup beef concentrate

Directions:

Place the beef brisket in a large pot and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil and cook for 1 hour. Drain the liquid, wash the pot to remove any salt residue. Return the beef to the pot. Add the peppercorns and bay leaves. Layer the potatoes, turnip, and carrots on top of the beef. Cover with water and beef concentrate and bring to a boil for 10 to 15 minutes. Add your cabbage, reduce heat and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat, use a slotted spoon to remove the vegetables, set aside, remove the corned beef and slice it against the grain. Arrange the sliced beef and the vegetables on a platter. Discard the water, peppercorns, and bay leaves.

