Ingredients:

1 lb maple smoked bacon, diced

1/2 cup of diced celery

1/2 cup of diced white onion

One jalapeno pepper, deseeded and diced

2 large cloves of garlic, minced

1 tablespoon dried thyme

1/4 cup white flour

One can Spindrift IPA

2 cups of chicken broth

One cup of heavy cream

270 g of aged cheddar, crumbled

One teaspoon salt

Fresh ground pepper

Directions:

Cook bacon in a heavy bottom pot until crisp, remove bacon and set aside. Remove all but 1 tablespoon of bacon fat. Sauté the celery, onion, jalapeno, garlic, and thyme until vegetables are soft. Add the flour and cook, stirring constantly for 2 to 3 minutes. Add the IPA and the broth and cook until the soup begins to thicken, about 6 to 7 minutes. Add the crumbled cheddar and cream and cook until cheese is melted and soup is heated through. Season with salt and pepper to serve.

Spindrift IPA is available at NSLC, ANBL, PEIC, NLC, and Harvest Wines & Spirits in N.S.