Beer and Cheddar Soup
Published Wednesday, January 15, 2020 3:21PM AST
Ingredients:
1 lb maple smoked bacon, diced
1/2 cup of diced celery
1/2 cup of diced white onion
One jalapeno pepper, deseeded and diced
2 large cloves of garlic, minced
1 tablespoon dried thyme
1/4 cup white flour
One can Spindrift IPA
2 cups of chicken broth
One cup of heavy cream
270 g of aged cheddar, crumbled
One teaspoon salt
Fresh ground pepper
Directions:
- Cook bacon in a heavy bottom pot until crisp, remove bacon and set aside.
- Remove all but 1 tablespoon of bacon fat.
- Sauté the celery, onion, jalapeno, garlic, and thyme until vegetables are soft.
- Add the flour and cook, stirring constantly for 2 to 3 minutes.
- Add the IPA and the broth and cook until the soup begins to thicken, about 6 to 7 minutes.
- Add the crumbled cheddar and cream and cook until cheese is melted and soup is heated through.
- Season with salt and pepper to serve.
Spindrift IPA is available at NSLC, ANBL, PEIC, NLC, and Harvest Wines & Spirits in N.S.