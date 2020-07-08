Ingredients:

1/2 cup minced onion

½ cup molasses (we used Crosby’s Fancy Molasses)

¼ cup Dijon mustard

½ cup chili sauce

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce (look for gluten-free if necessary)

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

½ cup Acadian Nut Brown Ale beer

Directions:

Saute the onion in 1 Tbsp. of oil until soft. Add remaining ingredients, bring to a boil and simmer for 10-20 minutes. (Sauce will thicken as it cools.) Brush barbecue sauce on grillables during the last few minutes of grilling.

Crosby’s Fancy Molasses can be found at grocery stores across the Maritimes.

Brasseax D’la Cote Beer can be found in New Brunswick liquor stores.