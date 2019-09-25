Cheese and Fruit Board with Sweet Honey Dip
Published Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Serves 10-12 people
Ingredients:
1 pc Dairy Isle Old Cheddar – cut into cubes
1 pc Dairy Isle Mild Cheddar – cut into triangles
1 pc Dairy Isle Medium Cheddar – cut into fingers
1 pc Dairy Isle Aged Sharp Cheddar – cut into triangles
1 pc Dairy Isle Mozzarella – cut into cubes
1 pc Dairy Isle Marble – cut into rectangles
1 lb Red Grapes
1 lb Green Grapes
1 package of Noel Farms Strawberries
1 package of Wild Nova Scotia Blueberries
1 package of Raspberries
1 Honeycrisp Apple – cut in wedges
Ciabatta slice croutons 1/2 baguette
Directions:
- On a large cutting board – cut up all the cheeses in different shapes and place them in piles on the platter.
- Wash all of the fruit and place on platter with the cheeses.
- Lastly, place the bowl of sweet dip on the platter.
- Serve with crusty breads or crackers.
Sweet Honey Dip
Makes ½ cup
Ingredients:
½ cup vanilla yogurt
½ cup sour cream
4 tbsp Local honey
¼ tsp cracked pepper
Whip all ingredients together for a tasty dip.