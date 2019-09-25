Serves 10-12 people

Ingredients:

1 pc Dairy Isle Old Cheddar – cut into cubes

1 pc Dairy Isle Mild Cheddar – cut into triangles

1 pc Dairy Isle Medium Cheddar – cut into fingers

1 pc Dairy Isle Aged Sharp Cheddar – cut into triangles

1 pc Dairy Isle Mozzarella – cut into cubes

1 pc Dairy Isle Marble – cut into rectangles

1 lb Red Grapes

1 lb Green Grapes

1 package of Noel Farms Strawberries

1 package of Wild Nova Scotia Blueberries

1 package of Raspberries

1 Honeycrisp Apple – cut in wedges

Ciabatta slice croutons 1/2 baguette

Directions:

  1. On a large cutting board – cut up all the cheeses in different shapes and place them in piles on the platter.
  2. Wash all of the fruit and place on platter with the cheeses.
  3. Lastly, place the bowl of sweet dip on the platter.
  4. Serve with crusty breads or crackers.

Sweet Honey Dip

Makes ½ cup

Ingredients:

½ cup vanilla yogurt

½ cup sour cream

4 tbsp Local honey

¼ tsp cracked pepper

Whip all ingredients together for a tasty dip.