Makes 1 liter

Ingredients:

  • 4 litres of water (we used Jano Water)
  • 1 chicken carcass
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 12 pepper corns
  • 2 carrots cut into chunks
  • 2 onions cut in ¼
  • 2 celery sticks
  • 1 leak (optional)

Directions:

  1. Place your chicken carcass and vegetables in a large pot.
  2. Cover with water and bring to boil.
  3. Reduce to simmer for a good hour or until it reduces by half.
  4. Using a mesh strainer, remove all ingredients and bring back to a boil until you reduce it by half again.
  5. Cool and refrigerate for 12 hours.

