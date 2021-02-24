Chicken Broth Recipe
Published Wednesday, February 24, 2021 4:25PM AST
Share:
Makes 1 liter
Ingredients:
- 4 litres of water (we used Jano Water)
- 1 chicken carcass
- 2 bay leaves
- 12 pepper corns
- 2 carrots cut into chunks
- 2 onions cut in ¼
- 2 celery sticks
- 1 leak (optional)
Directions:
- Place your chicken carcass and vegetables in a large pot.
- Cover with water and bring to boil.
- Reduce to simmer for a good hour or until it reduces by half.
- Using a mesh strainer, remove all ingredients and bring back to a boil until you reduce it by half again.
- Cool and refrigerate for 12 hours.
Jano Water is available at all grocery stores.
RELATED IMAGES