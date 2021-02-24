Makes 1 liter

Ingredients:

4 litres of water (we used Jano Water)

1 chicken carcass

2 bay leaves

12 pepper corns

2 carrots cut into chunks

2 onions cut in ¼

2 celery sticks

1 leak (optional)

Directions:

Place your chicken carcass and vegetables in a large pot. Cover with water and bring to boil. Reduce to simmer for a good hour or until it reduces by half. Using a mesh strainer, remove all ingredients and bring back to a boil until you reduce it by half again. Cool and refrigerate for 12 hours.

