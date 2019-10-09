Serves 20

Ingredients:

3 Medium sprigs fresh thyme

5 Bay leaves

5 Large leaves of fresh basil, chopped

2 Cloves of garlic, minced

2 White onions, diced small

4 Large carrots, diced small

3 Sticks celery, diced small

5 Large potatoes, diced small

1/4 lb. Butter

2 Cups of heavy cream

1 Can of Clearwater Premium Blend Clams or Clearwater Chopped, Wild Arctic Surf Clams (including juice)

Directions: