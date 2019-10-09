Serves 20

Ingredients:

3 Medium sprigs fresh thyme

5 Bay leaves

5 Large leaves of fresh basil, chopped

2 Cloves of garlic, minced

2 White onions, diced small

4 Large carrots, diced small

3 Sticks celery, diced small

5 Large potatoes, diced small

1/4 lb. Butter

2 Cups of heavy cream

1 Can of Clearwater Premium Blend Clams or Clearwater Chopped, Wild Arctic Surf Clams (including juice)

Directions:

  1. Using a heavy bottom pot, sauté all ingredients including thyme, bay leaves and basil with a 1/4 lb. of butter. Bacon optional.
  2. When onions are transparent, add the clams with clam juice and 1 1/2 cans of water.
  3. Bring ingredients to a boil, add 2 cups heavy cream.
  4. Bring cream to a boil then turn down heat.
  5. Cook on low heat for one hour, or until vegetables are cooked.
  6. Add salt and pepper to taste. You can also add Tabasco sauce (optional).
  7. You may thicken with flour (pre-mix with cold water, add slowly).