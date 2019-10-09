Paid Advertisement What's this
Clam Chowder
Serves 20
Ingredients:
3 Medium sprigs fresh thyme
5 Bay leaves
5 Large leaves of fresh basil, chopped
2 Cloves of garlic, minced
2 White onions, diced small
4 Large carrots, diced small
3 Sticks celery, diced small
5 Large potatoes, diced small
1/4 lb. Butter
2 Cups of heavy cream
1 Can of Clearwater Premium Blend Clams or Clearwater Chopped, Wild Arctic Surf Clams (including juice)
Directions:
- Using a heavy bottom pot, sauté all ingredients including thyme, bay leaves and basil with a 1/4 lb. of butter. Bacon optional.
- When onions are transparent, add the clams with clam juice and 1 1/2 cans of water.
- Bring ingredients to a boil, add 2 cups heavy cream.
- Bring cream to a boil then turn down heat.
- Cook on low heat for one hour, or until vegetables are cooked.
- Add salt and pepper to taste. You can also add Tabasco sauce (optional).
- You may thicken with flour (pre-mix with cold water, add slowly).