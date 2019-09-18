

CTV Atlantic





Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients:

2 kg short rib and boneless beef corned beef ( we used Les Cuisines Roi corned beef)

2 onions, peeled and quartered

1 tsp fresh peppercorns

2 bay leaves

1 medium white cabbage, cored and quartered

6 potatoes quartered

1 turnip peeled, cut into 2 inch chunks

4 carrots peeled, cut into 2 inch chunks

Directions:

In a large pot, place the corned beef, cover with cold water, bring to a boil and cook for 1 hour. Drain the liquid, wash the pot to remove any salt residue. Return the beef to the pot. Add the onions, peppercorns, and bay leaves. Layer the cabbage, potatoes, turnip, and carrots on top of the beef. Cover with water and bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 1 hour. Remove the pot from the heat, use a slotted spoon to remove the vegetables, set aside, remove the corned beef and slice it against the grain. Arrange the sliced beef and the vegetables on a platter. Discard the water, onions, peppercorns, and bay leaves.

Note: Corned beef was commonly served with yellow mustard, lots of butter and freshly ground pepper.