Corned Beef and Cabbage
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, September 18, 2019 3:45PM ADT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 18, 2019 3:48PM ADT
Serves 4 to 6
Ingredients:
2 kg short rib and boneless beef corned beef ( we used Les Cuisines Roi corned beef)
2 onions, peeled and quartered
1 tsp fresh peppercorns
2 bay leaves
1 medium white cabbage, cored and quartered
6 potatoes quartered
1 turnip peeled, cut into 2 inch chunks
4 carrots peeled, cut into 2 inch chunks
Directions:
- In a large pot, place the corned beef, cover with cold water, bring to a boil and cook for 1 hour.
- Drain the liquid, wash the pot to remove any salt residue.
- Return the beef to the pot. Add the onions, peppercorns, and bay leaves.
- Layer the cabbage, potatoes, turnip, and carrots on top of the beef.
- Cover with water and bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 1 hour.
- Remove the pot from the heat, use a slotted spoon to remove the vegetables, set aside, remove the corned beef and slice it against the grain.
- Arrange the sliced beef and the vegetables on a platter. Discard the water, onions, peppercorns, and bay leaves.
Note: Corned beef was commonly served with yellow mustard, lots of butter and freshly ground pepper.