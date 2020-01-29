Corned Beef Sliders

Ingredients:

3/4 cup corned beef, chopped (we used Chalker’s Meats corned beef)

1 cup shredded Gruyere cheese

2 cups sauerkraut, drained and chopped

8 oz of cream cheese, softened

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp of chopped chives

2 eggs lightly beaten

1/2 cup flour

1/2 cup panko

Oil for frying

Directions:

Place the corned beef, Gruyere, sauerkraut, cream cheese, garlic powder, salt, Dijon and chives into a large bowl and mix well.

Use a 1 oz scoop to form the mixture into balls, rolling between your hands to form.

Heat the oil to 350 degrees.

Place each of the balls into the flour, followed by the egg wash, and then the panko.

Once oil has reached temperature, drop the croquettes into the oil and fry until golden brown.

Serve warm with honey mustard for dipping if desired.