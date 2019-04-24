Country Ham with Mustard & Crosby Molasses
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, April 24, 2019 4:07PM ADT
Serves 6-8
Ingredients:
5 to 7lb smoked bone-in ham
1 cup prepared mustard
2 cups Crosby's molasses
2 cup water
2 carrots, cut into chunks
1 onion, cut into chunks
1 tsp freshly ground pepper
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F
- Place ham in a large roasting pan with bone facing up. Use a paring knife to score the skin of the ham, pour mustard over the ham and massage it into the all crevices.
- Pour molasses on top allowing it to run down the sides of the ham; add water to the bottom of the roasting pan, add in carrots and onions. Sprinkle with pepper.
- Roast the ham for 2 hours; reduce the oven temperature to 250°F for an additional hour.
- Rotate the pan every hour or so; use a turkey baster to baste the ham with pan juices every 30 minutes. Add more water if needed.