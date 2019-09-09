Fish and Brewis
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, September 9, 2019 1:44PM ADT
Ingredients:
1 package Purity hard bread
1 tin Purity ready to eat salt fish
Directions:
- Split cakes of Purity hard bread. Allow one cake per person.
- Place hard bread in a large saucepan, ensuring the bread is well covered with water, and soak overnight.
- Next day, using the same water, salt to taste and bring hard bread to near boil. Do not boil.
- Drain immediately and keep hot.
- Combine fish and prepared hard bread.
- Serve with scrunchions (small cubes of fat back pork fried to golden brown).