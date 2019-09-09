Ingredients:

1 package Purity hard bread

1 tin Purity ready to eat salt fish

Directions:

  1. Split cakes of Purity hard bread. Allow one cake per person.
  2. Place hard bread in a large saucepan, ensuring the bread is well covered with water, and soak overnight.
  3. Next day, using the same water, salt to taste and bring hard bread to near boil. Do not boil.
  4. Drain immediately and keep hot.
  5. Combine fish and prepared hard bread.
  6. Serve with scrunchions (small cubes of fat back pork fried to golden brown).