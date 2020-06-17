Atlantic News | Local Breaking | CTV News Atlantic
Fresh Fruit Cream Cracker Flakies
Published Wednesday, June 17, 2020 2:44PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Ingredients:
- 2 packages instant vanilla pudding mix, prepared and cooled
- 1 package Purity Cream Crackers,
- 1 1/2 cups of heavy cream (cold)
- 1/2 a cup of powdered sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup fresh or canned fruit (small fruit blueberry, raspberry, banana, etc.)
Directions:
- Combine (cold) heavy cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract in a chilled bowl.
- Beat ingredients together with an electric mixer on high speed until the cream is thick and billowy and stiff peaks form.
- Line bottom of 9×13 inch dish with crackers.
- Pour ½ pudding over crackers and spread.
- Spread ½ the cream over pudding and repeat layers.
- Top with fruit and refrigerate at least six hours or overnight.
