HALIFAX -- Ingredients:

2 packages instant vanilla pudding mix, prepared and cooled

1 package Purity Cream Crackers,

1 1/2 cups of heavy cream (cold)

1/2 a cup of powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 cup fresh or canned fruit (small fruit blueberry, raspberry, banana, etc.)

Directions:

Combine (cold) heavy cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract in a chilled bowl. Beat ingredients together with an electric mixer on high speed until the cream is thick and billowy and stiff peaks form. Line bottom of 9×13 inch dish with crackers. Pour ½ pudding over crackers and spread. Spread ½ the cream over pudding and repeat layers. Top with fruit and refrigerate at least six hours or overnight.

Purity products are available at WalMart, Sobeys, Great Canadian Dollar Store, and Pharmasave