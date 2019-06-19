

CTV Atlantic





Serves 2

Ingredients:

2 8oz (250 g) Salmon Filet

2 oz (57 g) melted butter

4 oz Maple sugar

6 turns ground pepper

ExlPure Haskap Juice/camerise reduction.

Directions:

Place butter in a shallow dish and melt in microwave

Spread maple sugar in a second shallow dish, dip the salmon fillet in butter then in the maple sugar.

Place on a baking sheet lined with a parchment paper and bake in a 350F oven for 10 to 12 minutes

Remove from oven and drizzle with the ExlPure Haskap Juice/camerise reduction.