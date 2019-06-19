Grilled Atlantic salmon fillet with camerise reduction
Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019 3:47PM ADT
Serves 2
Ingredients:
2 8oz (250 g) Salmon Filet
2 oz (57 g) melted butter
4 oz Maple sugar
6 turns ground pepper
ExlPure Haskap Juice/camerise reduction.
Directions:
Place butter in a shallow dish and melt in microwave
Spread maple sugar in a second shallow dish, dip the salmon fillet in butter then in the maple sugar.
Place on a baking sheet lined with a parchment paper and bake in a 350F oven for 10 to 12 minutes
Remove from oven and drizzle with the ExlPure Haskap Juice/camerise reduction.