Grilled Bagel Smoked Salmon Salad
Published Wednesday, March 25, 2020 12:32PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Serves 4-6
Ingredients:
- 3 tbsp. olive oil
- 6 bagels cut into 1-inch cubes (we used Fancy Pokket all-dressed bagels)
- 1 tsp sea salt
- ½ red onion, cut in ½ and thinly sliced
- 8 oz of greens
- 3 tablespoons capers, drained
- 500g sliced smoked salmon
- 1 cup dressing (recipe below)
Directions:
- Heat the oil in a large sauté pan.
- Add the bread and salt; cook over low to medium heat, tossing frequently, for 10 minutes, or until nicely browned.
- Add more oil as needed.
- On a large platter layer the greens, top with red onions, bagel croutons, smoked salmon, and capers. Finish with dressing.
Dressing
Ingredients:
- ½ tsp Dijon mustard
- ½ cup cream cheese
- ¼ cup sour cream
- 1 tbsp capers chopped
- ¼ cup Lemon juice