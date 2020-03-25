HALIFAX -- Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

  • 3 tbsp. olive oil
  • 6 bagels cut into 1-inch cubes (we used Fancy Pokket all-dressed bagels)
  • 1 tsp sea salt
  • ½ red onion, cut in ½ and thinly sliced
  • 8 oz of greens
  • 3 tablespoons capers, drained
  • 500g sliced smoked salmon
  • 1 cup dressing (recipe below)

Directions:

  1. Heat the oil in a large sauté pan.
  2. Add the bread and salt; cook over low to medium heat, tossing frequently, for 10 minutes, or until nicely browned.
  3. Add more oil as needed.
  4. On a large platter layer the greens, top with red onions, bagel croutons, smoked salmon, and capers. Finish with dressing.

Dressing

Ingredients:

  • ½ tsp Dijon mustard
  • ½ cup cream cheese
  • ¼ cup sour cream
  • 1 tbsp capers chopped
  • ¼ cup Lemon juice