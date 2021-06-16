Grilled Cheese w/ Bacon, Tomato, and Avocado
Serves 2
Ingredients:
- 4 slice multi grain artisanal bread
- 2 tbsp butter (we used Dairy Isle butter)
- 2 oz mozzarella cheese (we used Dairy Isle mozzarella cheese)
- 2 oz old cheddar cheese
- 1 spicy avocado mixture
- 6 slices of crispy bacon
- 4 slices of fresh tomato
- ¼ cup fresh baby spinach
- 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
Directions:
- Pre heat your grill or BBQ to 400 f.
- Spread Dijon on two slices of bread.
- Layer mozzarella cheese and cheddar on each slice.
- Top with avocado mixture, tomato slice, spinach and bacon.
- Place the halves together and butter the top piece.
- Place the buttered side down on the grill and butter the top side.
- Grill until cheese is melting and grill marks are golden brown.
Avocado Mixture Ingredients:
- 1 large ripped avocado
- 1 tbsp red onion, finally diced
- 6 fresh chives, diced
- 1 tsp Sriracha sauce
- Squeeze of fresh lime juice
- 1 tsp mayonnaise
- ½ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp pepper
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients together and mix well.
