Serves 2

Ingredients:

4 slice multi grain artisanal bread

2 tbsp butter (we used Dairy Isle butter)

2 oz mozzarella cheese (we used Dairy Isle mozzarella cheese)

2 oz old cheddar cheese

1 spicy avocado mixture

6 slices of crispy bacon

4 slices of fresh tomato

¼ cup fresh baby spinach

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

Directions:

Pre heat your grill or BBQ to 400 f. Spread Dijon on two slices of bread. Layer mozzarella cheese and cheddar on each slice. Top with avocado mixture, tomato slice, spinach and bacon. Place the halves together and butter the top piece. Place the buttered side down on the grill and butter the top side. Grill until cheese is melting and grill marks are golden brown.

Avocado Mixture Ingredients:

1 large ripped avocado

1 tbsp red onion, finally diced

6 fresh chives, diced

1 tsp Sriracha sauce

Squeeze of fresh lime juice

1 tsp mayonnaise

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

Directions:

Combine all ingredients together and mix well.

Dairy Isle products are available at all major grocery stores.