Makes 4

Ingredients:

4 tortillas (we used Paco Brand flour tortillas)

1 cup caramelized onions

2 cups Gouda, grated

4 fresh figs, sliced

8 oz prosciutto ham

Directions:

To assemble lay your flour tortilla on board Then add ¼ cup caramelized onions, sliced figs, ½ cup shredded Gouda and 2 oz of prosciutto Wrap by following instruction on the Paco tortilla bag and then grill on both sides Cut in half and serve

Caramalized Onions

Makes 1 cup

Ingredients:

4 med yellow onions, julienned into ¼ inch thick strips

¼ cup butter

½ cup maple syrup

Directions:

In a large frying pan, add butter and melt Add onions Sauté over low heat until the onions start to become translucent, stirring frequently, this may take 20 to 25 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste Add ½ cup maple syrup, continue to cook until all of the liquid has been absorbed.

