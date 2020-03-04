Grilled Gouda and Prosciutto Wrap
Published Wednesday, March 4, 2020 1:24PM AST
Makes 4
Ingredients:
- 4 tortillas (we used Paco Brand flour tortillas)
- 1 cup caramelized onions
- 2 cups Gouda, grated
- 4 fresh figs, sliced
- 8 oz prosciutto ham
Directions:
- To assemble lay your flour tortilla on board
- Then add ¼ cup caramelized onions, sliced figs, ½ cup shredded Gouda and 2 oz of prosciutto
- Wrap by following instruction on the Paco tortilla bag and then grill on both sides Cut in half and serve
Caramalized Onions
Makes 1 cup
Ingredients:
- 4 med yellow onions, julienned into ¼ inch thick strips
- ¼ cup butter
- ½ cup maple syrup
Directions:
- In a large frying pan, add butter and melt
- Add onions
- Sauté over low heat until the onions start to become translucent, stirring frequently, this may take 20 to 25 minutes.
- Add salt and pepper to taste
- Add ½ cup maple syrup, continue to cook until all of the liquid has been absorbed.
Fancy Pokket products are available at Sobeys and Costco