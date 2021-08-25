Beer and Molasses Glaze Ingredients:

¼ butter

¼ cup shallots diced

2 sprigs thyme

2 sprigs rosemary

1 cup molasses (we used Crosby's Molasses)

1 cup beer (we used Bluenose 100 beer)

Directions:

In a medium size pan, melt butter and sauté the shallots, thyme and rosemary until infused. Incorporate the beer and molasses and reduce by ¼ and whisk until emulsified. Baste the fresh halibut filets while cooking on the grill on both sides. Cook on a mesh on the BBQ at 400f on each side for 5 to 6 minutes until perfect. Serve with fresh new potatoes and corn for the perfect fall dinner.

Crosby’s products are available at all Atlantic grocery stores.

Saltbox Brewing products are available at the NSLC and saltboxbrewingcompany.ca.