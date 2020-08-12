Grilled Halibut Steak With a Fresh Strawberry Salsa
Published Wednesday, August 12, 2020 2:23PM ADT
Grilled Halibut Steak With a Fresh Strawberry Salsa
Salsa Ingredients:
- 2 cups strawberries diced
- 2 tbsp diced fresh chives
- 2 tbsp diced cilantro or parsley
- ¼ cup balsamic vinegar
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- ½ tsp coarse salt
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- Juice of ½ a lime
- Juice of ½ a lemon
Directions:
- In a medium sized bowl, incorporate the strawberries, herbs, salt and pepper then mix well.
- Incorporate balsamic vinegar, olive oil, lemon and lime and serve with grilled halibut.
Grilled Halibut Ingredients:
- 2 halibut steaks (we used True North Seafood halibut)
- 2 sprigs of cilantro
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Heat BBQ to 400 f with grill mat directly on the grill.
- Place cilantro on the grill mat and lay halibut steaks on top of the herbs.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Cook for approximately 5 minutes, until the bone begins to separate from the meat.
- Serve with strawberry salsa and your favorite accompaniment.
True North Seafood products are available at all major grocery stores.