Grilled Halibut Steak With a Fresh Strawberry Salsa

Salsa Ingredients:

2 cups strawberries diced

2 tbsp diced fresh chives

2 tbsp diced cilantro or parsley

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp olive oil

½ tsp coarse salt

¼ tsp black pepper

Juice of ½ a lime

Juice of ½ a lemon

Directions:

In a medium sized bowl, incorporate the strawberries, herbs, salt and pepper then mix well. Incorporate balsamic vinegar, olive oil, lemon and lime and serve with grilled halibut.

Grilled Halibut Ingredients:

2 halibut steaks (we used True North Seafood halibut)

2 sprigs of cilantro

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Heat BBQ to 400 f with grill mat directly on the grill. Place cilantro on the grill mat and lay halibut steaks on top of the herbs. Season with salt and pepper. Cook for approximately 5 minutes, until the bone begins to separate from the meat. Serve with strawberry salsa and your favorite accompaniment.

True North Seafood products are available at all major grocery stores.