Grilled Halibut Steak With a Fresh Strawberry Salsa

 

Salsa Ingredients:

 

  • 2 cups strawberries diced
  • 2 tbsp diced fresh chives
  • 2 tbsp diced cilantro or parsley
  • ¼ cup balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • ½ tsp coarse salt
  • ¼ tsp black pepper
  • Juice of ½ a lime
  • Juice of ½ a lemon

 

Directions:

 

  1. In a medium sized bowl, incorporate the strawberries, herbs, salt and pepper then mix well.
  2. Incorporate balsamic vinegar, olive oil, lemon and lime and serve with grilled halibut.

 

Grilled Halibut Ingredients:

 

  • 2 halibut steaks (we used True North Seafood halibut)
  • 2 sprigs of cilantro
  • Salt and pepper to taste

 

Directions:

 

  1. Heat BBQ to 400 f with grill mat directly on the grill.
  2. Place cilantro on the grill mat and lay halibut steaks on top of the herbs.
  3. Season with salt and pepper.
  4. Cook for approximately 5 minutes, until the bone begins to separate from the meat.
  5. Serve with strawberry salsa and your favorite accompaniment.

True North Seafood products are available at all major grocery stores.