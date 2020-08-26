Makes 2 cups

BBQ Sauce Ingredients:

1 tbsp canola oil

½ cup red onion (diced)

2 garlic cloves (chopped)

1 jalapeno (chopped)

½ cup whiskey

2 cups fresh wild blueberries

½ cup Ketchup

⅓ cup cider vinegar

2 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp molasses

1 tbsp yellow mustard

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

Directions:

Heat the oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Sauté the red onion, garlic cloves, and jalapeno peppers until soft. Deglaze the pan with the whiskey and add the remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil, reduce to simmer and cook for 20 minutes until the sauce has thickened.

Grilling Pork Chops

Pre heat you grill to 400F and brush well with oil. Add the chops to the grill and cook for 4 minutes on each side based on ½ inch chops, you can turn every two minutes to get the perfect grill marks. After the first turn, baste with the wild blueberry BBQ sauce. Cook to medium, serve with your favorite sides.

Wild blueberries are available at grocery stores across Canada.