Grilled Pork Chops w/ Wild Blueberry BBQ Sauce
Published Wednesday, August 26, 2020 1:12PM ADT
Makes 2 cups
BBQ Sauce Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp canola oil
- ½ cup red onion (diced)
- 2 garlic cloves (chopped)
- 1 jalapeno (chopped)
- ½ cup whiskey
- 2 cups fresh wild blueberries
- ½ cup Ketchup
- ⅓ cup cider vinegar
- 2 tbsp brown sugar
- 1 tbsp molasses
- 1 tbsp yellow mustard
- ¼ tsp cayenne pepper
Directions:
- Heat the oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat.
- Sauté the red onion, garlic cloves, and jalapeno peppers until soft.
- Deglaze the pan with the whiskey and add the remaining ingredients.
- Bring to a boil, reduce to simmer and cook for 20 minutes until the sauce has thickened.
Grilling Pork Chops
- Pre heat you grill to 400F and brush well with oil.
- Add the chops to the grill and cook for 4 minutes on each side based on ½ inch chops, you can turn every two minutes to get the perfect grill marks.
- After the first turn, baste with the wild blueberry BBQ sauce.
- Cook to medium, serve with your favorite sides.
Wild blueberries are available at grocery stores across Canada.
