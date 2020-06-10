Atlantic News | Local Breaking | CTV News Atlantic
Keto Friendly Taco Cups
Published Wednesday, June 10, 2020 10:31AM ADT
HALIFAX -- Makes 6-8
Ingredients:
- 8 oz. shredded cheese (we used Dairy Isle double cheddar shredded cheese)
- ½ tsp ground cumin
- 1 pound med ground beef
- 1 tbsp chili powder
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1 tsp paprika
- ½ tsp onion powder
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- ½ tsp oregano
- Pinch sea salt
- Pinch ground pepper
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C).
- Mix cheese and cumin.
- Form six or eight piles of the cheese on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Leave plenty of room in between piles or the cheese might melt together.
- Bake in the oven for 10 – 15 minutes or until the cheese is bubbling with golden brown patches. Watch carefully.
- Let cool for 30 seconds.
- Carefully place the cheese over the back of the muffin tin cup and let cool.
- Before the cheese completely cools, allow the edges of each round to drape down, forming the two bite taco cup shape.
- Let cool completely.
- Sauté the ground beef in a frying pan and sprinkle all the seasoning on top.
- Cook until nice and crumbled.
- Place the cups up right and use the taco filling to fill.
- Top with high-fat sour cream, chopped tomatoes, and a sprig of cilantro.
