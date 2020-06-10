HALIFAX -- Makes 6-8

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz. shredded cheese (we used Dairy Isle double cheddar shredded cheese)
  • ½ tsp ground cumin
  • 1 pound med ground beef
  • 1 tbsp chili powder
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • 1 tsp paprika
  • ½ tsp onion powder
  • ½ tsp garlic powder
  • ½ tsp oregano
  • Pinch sea salt
  • Pinch ground pepper

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C).
  2. Mix cheese and cumin.
  3. Form six or eight piles of the cheese on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Leave plenty of room in between piles or the cheese might melt together.
  4. Bake in the oven for 10 – 15 minutes or until the cheese is bubbling with golden brown patches. Watch carefully.
  5. Let cool for 30 seconds.
  6. Carefully place the cheese over the back of the muffin tin cup and let cool.
  7. Before the cheese completely cools, allow the edges of each round to drape down, forming the two bite taco cup shape.
  8. Let cool completely.
  9. Sauté the ground beef in a frying pan and sprinkle all the seasoning on top.
  10. Cook until nice and crumbled.
  11. Place the cups up right and use the taco filling to fill.
  12. Top with high-fat sour cream, chopped tomatoes, and a sprig of cilantro.