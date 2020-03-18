Leftover Brisket Nachos
HALIFAX -- The Brisket:
Follow cooking methods on the packaging to cook the Chris Brothers brisket. Once you have enjoyed the brisket in the traditional way, use the leftovers to make nachos.
Nachos
Serves 2-4
Ingredients:
- 1 bag of corn nachos
- 1 ½ cup diced cooked brisket
- 1 medium size green pepper diced
- 2 green onions sliced
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes diced
- ½ cup black olive sliced
- ¼ cup red onions diced
- ½ cup Thousand Island dressing
- 2 cup of mozzarella cheese shredded
Directions:
- Pre heat oven at 400F
- On a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, layer the nachos chips and then top with the brisket and vegetables.
- Top it all with the Thousand Island dressing, then smother it all with the mozzarella cheese.
- Bake for seven to 10 minutes or until the cheese is starting to brown.
