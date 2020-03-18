HALIFAX -- The Brisket:

Follow cooking methods on the packaging to cook the Chris Brothers brisket. Once you have enjoyed the brisket in the traditional way, use the leftovers to make nachos.

Nachos

Serves 2-4

Ingredients:

1 bag of corn nachos

1 ½ cup diced cooked brisket

1 medium size green pepper diced

2 green onions sliced

1 cup cherry tomatoes diced

½ cup black olive sliced

¼ cup red onions diced

½ cup Thousand Island dressing

2 cup of mozzarella cheese shredded

Directions:

Pre heat oven at 400F On a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, layer the nachos chips and then top with the brisket and vegetables. Top it all with the Thousand Island dressing, then smother it all with the mozzarella cheese. Bake for seven to 10 minutes or until the cheese is starting to brown.

